Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company’s drug technology consists of Anticalin(R) to treat cancer, severe asthma, anemia and other medical conditions. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Freising-Weihenstephan, Germany. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PIRS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.38.

NASDAQ:PIRS opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $152.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.88. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $6.94.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 91.93% and a negative return on equity of 54.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 49,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 25,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $159,000. 70.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

