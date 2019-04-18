Phore Price Reaches $0.19 (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 18th. Phore has a total market cap of $3.30 million and approximately $318,460.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phore coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00003665 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Nanex, Cryptopia and IDAX. In the last seven days, Phore has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Phore alerts:

Particl (PART) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00054986 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000181 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000478 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000117 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About Phore

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Phore’s total supply is 17,081,334 coins. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official website is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Phore Coin Trading

Phore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex, IDAX, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.