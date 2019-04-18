Phillips 66 (PSX) Holdings Increased by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 21,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 72,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 21,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $96.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $123.97.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $2.11. The firm had revenue of $29.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.51 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 4.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Tudor Pickering raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on Phillips 66 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.18.

In related news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 42,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total transaction of $4,170,680.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

