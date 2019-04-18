Phillips 66 (PSX) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
PSX has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $116.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.18.
PSX opened at $96.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.94. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $123.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
In other Phillips 66 news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 42,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total value of $4,170,680.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 425.4% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.
Phillips 66 Company Profile
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
