Phillips 66 (PSX) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

PSX has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $116.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.18.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

PSX opened at $96.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.94. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $123.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $2.11. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The company had revenue of $29.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Phillips 66 news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 42,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total value of $4,170,680.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 425.4% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.