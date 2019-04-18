Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for Phillips 66 Partners in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.99. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ Q3 2019 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.22 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.16 EPS.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.17 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 48.73% and a net margin of 53.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PSXP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.10.

Shares of NYSE:PSXP opened at $49.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23. Phillips 66 Partners has a 1 year low of $40.76 and a 1 year high of $55.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,693,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $598,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,327 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,458,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $229,843,000 after purchasing an additional 688,878 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,525,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,346,000 after purchasing an additional 108,879 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 2,242,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,445,000 after purchasing an additional 70,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,735,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,772,000 after purchasing an additional 381,955 shares in the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles and Wood River; and natural gas liquids assets in Texas and Louisiana.

