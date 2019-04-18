Philip Morris International (PM) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.87 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.09.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reiterated a sell rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.43.

Shares of PM stock opened at $85.48 on Thursday. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $64.67 and a twelve month high of $103.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 76.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 89.41%.

In related news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.76, for a total value of $4,238,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 844,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,613,808.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

