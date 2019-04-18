Perspecta Inc (PRSP) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Perspecta were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Perspecta by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perspecta by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Perspecta by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Perspecta by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 108,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perspecta by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 20,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRSP. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Perspecta in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Loop Capital set a $19.00 price objective on Perspecta and gave the company a “hold prsp” rating in a research note on Monday, December 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

In other Perspecta news, CEO John M. Curtis bought 9,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.76 per share, for a total transaction of $198,839.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Philip O. Nolan purchased 4,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $100,308.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 16,571 shares of company stock valued at $349,698.

PRSP stock opened at $21.88 on Thursday. Perspecta Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.74 and a fifty-two week high of $27.68.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Perspecta’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 26th.

