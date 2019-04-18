Perrigo (PRGO) vs. Versartis (VSAR) Critical Comparison

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) and Versartis (NASDAQ:VSAR) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

Perrigo pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Versartis does not pay a dividend. Perrigo pays out 16.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Perrigo has increased its dividend for 16 consecutive years.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Perrigo and Versartis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perrigo 1 11 2 0 2.07 Versartis 0 0 0 0 N/A

Perrigo currently has a consensus price target of $74.33, suggesting a potential upside of 51.36%. Given Perrigo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Perrigo is more favorable than Versartis.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Perrigo and Versartis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perrigo $4.73 billion 1.41 $131.00 million $4.55 10.79 Versartis N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Perrigo has higher revenue and earnings than Versartis.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.3% of Perrigo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.5% of Versartis shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Perrigo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Versartis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Perrigo and Versartis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perrigo 2.77% 10.74% 5.62% Versartis N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Perrigo beats Versartis on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments. It offers OTC products in cough, cold, allergy, sinus, analgesic, gastrointestinal, smoking cessation, infant formula and food, animal health, diagnostic, lifestyle, personal care and derma-therapeutics, natural health and vitamins, minerals and dietary supplements, feminine hygiene, diabetes care, scar management, and anti-parasite categories under the Good Sense, Sergeant's, Sentry, Zephrex D, PetArmor, and ScarAway brand names. The company also develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of generic prescription drugs, such as creams, ointments, lotions, gels, shampoos, foams, suppositories, sprays, liquids, suspensions, solutions, powders, controlled substances, injectable, hormones, oral solid dosage forms, and oral liquid formulations. In addition, it offers contract manufacturing services. The company offers its products through retail drug, supermarket, and mass merchandise chains; hospitals; pharmacies; wholesalers; drug and grocery stores; and para pharmacies, as well as through a network of pharmacy sales force. It operates in Europe, Australia, Israel, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and China. Perrigo Company plc was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Versartis Company Profile

Versartis, Inc. operates as an endocrine-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing somavaratan, a long-acting recombinant human growth hormone for the treatment of growth hormone deficiency. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

