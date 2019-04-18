Peoples Utah Bancorp (PUB) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “People’s Utah Bancorp is a bank holding company which provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It offers deposit services, commercial, personal and mortgage loans, mobile and Internet banking services; automatic teller machine services as well as business cash management services. The company serves businesses, professional firms, real estate developers, residential home builders, high net-worth individuals, investors and other customers. People’s Utah Bancorp is headquartered in American Fork, Utah. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PUB. BidaskClub cut shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. FIG Partners upgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a market-perform rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.50.

PUB traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.75. 2,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,608. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $38.70. The company has a market cap of $521.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $31.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.07 million. On average, analysts forecast that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul R. Gunther sold 13,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total value of $385,485.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $40,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,128. 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 370.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Utah Bancorp Company Profile

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

