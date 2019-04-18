Peoples Financial Services CORP. Invests $66,000 in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) Stock

Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,659,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $491,126,000 after buying an additional 406,993 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,317,088 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $539,415,000 after buying an additional 207,003 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,317,088 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $539,415,000 after buying an additional 207,003 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 6,312.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,073,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,041,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,139,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,007,000 after buying an additional 59,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John L. Clare sold 17,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,181,901.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

DNKN traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.08. The stock had a trading volume of 6,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,285. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.49. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 12 month low of $60.25 and a 12 month high of $77.36.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.40% and a negative return on equity of 31.51%. The company had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Dunkin Brands Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Dunkin Brands Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DNKN. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Dunkin Brands Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Dunkin Brands Group to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dunkin Brands Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.05.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

