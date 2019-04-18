Pentair (PNR) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.30-2.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.33. Pentair also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.30-2.35 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Pentair from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pentair from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pentair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.90.

Shares of PNR opened at $38.35 on Thursday. Pentair has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $72.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.25.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Pentair had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $689.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pentair will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 30.64%.

In other news, COO Karl R. Frykman sold 10,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $422,748.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,002.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $109,575.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,942 shares of company stock worth $543,730. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It designs, manufactures, and services various products and solutions to meet filtration, separation, flow, and water management challenges. The company's products and services include water treatment equipment, including energy-efficient pumps, point-of-entry/point-of-use filtration products, valves, UV sanitization, and automation controls for residential and commercial applications, as well as engineered solutions in advanced filtration, desalination, water supply and disposal, process, and control for industrial and infrastructure applications.

