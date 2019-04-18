Penske Automotive Group (PAG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect Penske Automotive Group to post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.05). Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Penske Automotive Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PAG stock opened at $45.74 on Thursday. Penske Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $38.49 and a 1 year high of $53.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.01.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $221,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $797,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 42.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.83.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

