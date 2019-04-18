Penske Automotive Group (PAG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Penske Automotive’s sale of new vehicles is declining, owing to the introduction of the light-vehicle testing procedure called WLTP in Europe. A similar declining trend is expected to continue in the coming quarters as well due to uncertainty and higher taxes on diesel-powered vehicles in the U.K. Further, rising competition among industry peers and increasing price transparency can lead to lower selling prices, thereby, hurting the company’s margin. Over the past three months, shares of Penske Automotive have underperformed the industry it belongs to. It will post first-quarter earnings results on Apr 25.”

PAG has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.83.

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $45.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.36. Penske Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $38.49 and a 1 year high of $53.84.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $221,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 473.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.05% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

