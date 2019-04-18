Pennsylvania Trust Co Purchases New Holdings in Viacom, Inc. (VIAB)

Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 56,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Viacom during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Viacom by 935.5% during the 4th quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viacom by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Viacom by 507.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Viacom by 3,279.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAB opened at $30.54 on Thursday. Viacom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $34.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Viacom had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Viacom, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VIAB shares. Barrington Research raised shares of Viacom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Imperial Capital raised shares of Viacom from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Viacom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Viacom from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Viacom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.57.

About Viacom

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

