Pennsylvania Trust Co Invests $3.84 Million in Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG) Stock

Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 47,601 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 177,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after buying an additional 33,909 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 131,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 17,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 128,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 11,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHG stock opened at $39.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Koninklijke Philips NV has a 12-month low of $32.98 and a 12-month high of $46.67. The company has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Koninklijke Philips’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips NV will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

