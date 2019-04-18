Pennsylvania Trust Co Acquires 336 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)

Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $5,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 29,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $68.63 on Thursday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $55.16 and a 52-week high of $72.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.3594 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Pennsylvania Trust Co Acquires 336 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/pennsylvania-trust-co-acquires-336-shares-of-vanguard-financials-etf-vfh.html.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.