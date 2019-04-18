Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 994,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $47,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEGA. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Pegasystems by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Pegasystems by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Pegasystems by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Pegasystems by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Pegasystems by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

PEGA opened at $70.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,485.00 and a beta of 1.38. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.21 and a 12 month high of $71.36.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $256.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.71 million. Pegasystems had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 0.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 29th.

PEGA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Pegasystems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pegasystems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded Pegasystems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.86 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pegasystems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.62.

In other Pegasystems news, VP Michael R. Pyle sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $84,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $30,457.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,018.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,039 shares of company stock valued at $3,471,800. 52.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports software applications for marketing, sales automation, customer service, and operations in the United States and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients. The company offers customer engagement applications, including Pega Marketing that enable enterprises to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega sales automation to automate and manage the sales process; and Pega customer service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers, the right people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience and to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity.

