Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Telecom plus (TEP)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Telecom plus (LON:TEP) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

TEP stock opened at GBX 1,430 ($18.69) on Wednesday. Telecom plus has a fifty-two week low of GBX 995 ($13.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,538 ($20.10). The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.32.

About Telecom plus

Telecom Plus PLC provides a range of utility services to residential and small business customers in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Customer Acquisition and Customer Management. The Customer Acquisition segment sells a range of equipment, such as mobile phone handsets and wireless Internet routers.

