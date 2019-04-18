Paylocity (PCTY) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

Research analysts at KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PCTY. Zacks Investment Research raised Paylocity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Paylocity from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Paylocity to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Paylocity to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $91.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 293.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 2.09. Paylocity has a 1 year low of $51.18 and a 1 year high of $93.62.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $107.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.68 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Paylocity will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Edward W. Gaty sold 11,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $981,447.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $5,875,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,735,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,183,559.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 882,481 shares of company stock valued at $75,511,619. Company insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCTY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 6.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 23.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 49.7% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 6.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,932 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,733,000 after acquiring an additional 19,459 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

