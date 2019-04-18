Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Shares Bought by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lunia Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 8,881.0% during the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 10,859,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,738,096 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1,614,724.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,477,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $624,389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477,303 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 5,734.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,458,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365,298 shares during the period. Ronna Sue Cohen raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 7,736.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 4,003,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952,727 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,026,000. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PAYX remained flat at $$81.57 during midday trading on Thursday. 525,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,935,173. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $59.55 and a one year high of $82.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. Paychex had a net margin of 28.19% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total transaction of $3,616,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,929 shares in the company, valued at $25,306,865.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer R. Vossler sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $416,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,618.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,272 shares of company stock valued at $16,458,249 over the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

