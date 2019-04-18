Paul R. Auvil III Sells 30,000 Shares of Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) Stock

Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 30,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total value of $3,678,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,022,162.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

PFPT opened at $122.93 on Thursday. Proofpoint Inc has a one year low of $75.92 and a one year high of $130.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -106.90 and a beta of 1.83.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.15. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.92 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Brandywine Managers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Wedbush cut their target price on Proofpoint from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Proofpoint from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Proofpoint from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $120.00 price objective on Proofpoint and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.45.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/paul-r-auvil-iii-sells-30000-shares-of-proofpoint-inc-pfpt-stock-2.html.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Featured Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.