Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $795.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $15.49 on Thursday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.56 and a beta of 1.34.

Patterson-UTI Energy declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.06%.

A number of research firms have commented on PTEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group set a $18.00 price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.07.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

