Patterson Companies (PDCO) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

PDCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.

PDCO stock opened at $21.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Patterson Companies has a 1-year low of $18.94 and a 1-year high of $26.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.34.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Patterson Companies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,341,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,399,000 after buying an additional 338,299 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Patterson Companies by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,263,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,337,000 after buying an additional 590,024 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Patterson Companies by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 37,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Patterson Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Patterson Companies by 542.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

