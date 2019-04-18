Patrick Industries (PATK) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Patrick Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Patrick Industries from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Patrick Industries from $30.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Patrick Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

NASDAQ:PATK opened at $55.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.91. Patrick Industries has a 1-year low of $27.32 and a 1-year high of $67.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $531.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.00 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 5.30%. Patrick Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Patrick Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Patrick Industries news, Director Walter E. Wells sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $45,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,721,760.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PATK. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,425,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Patrick Industries by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,350,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,335,000 after purchasing an additional 82,322 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Patrick Industries by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,023,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

See Also: Bear Market

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.