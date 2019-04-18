Paragon Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. American Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $874,000. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CAT. Morgan Stanley set a $165.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America set a $152.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group set a $125.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.71.

NYSE:CAT opened at $142.74 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.06 and a twelve month high of $161.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.43). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 30.66%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

