Par Pacific (PARR) Coverage Initiated at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer set a $22.00 price objective on Par Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

Shares of PARR stock opened at $19.13 on Tuesday. Par Pacific has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $21.34.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $879.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.20 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 17.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,546,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,748,000 after purchasing an additional 683,693 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 8.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 11,292 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 42.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 48,896 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products.

