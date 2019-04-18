Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share (PARR)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Par Pacific in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 17th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Par Pacific’s FY2020 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $879.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.20 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer set a $22.00 target price on shares of Par Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

Shares of PARR opened at $19.13 on Thursday. Par Pacific has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $21.34.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,546,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,748,000 after buying an additional 683,693 shares during the last quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 757,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,742,000 after buying an additional 431,850 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $6,960,000. AltraVue Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $4,319,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 465,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,500,000 after buying an additional 257,831 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.