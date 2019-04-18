Pan American Silver (PAAS) PT Raised to C$26.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PAAS. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Thursday, December 20th. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Pi Financial increased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a neutral rating and set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$21.00.

PAAS opened at C$17.21 on Monday. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of C$16.05 and a 52 week high of C$24.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

In other Pan American Silver news, Director Michael Louis Carroll purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$18.11 per share, with a total value of C$81,496.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,193 shares in the company, valued at C$655,469.71.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

