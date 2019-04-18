Pampa Energia (PAM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $22.72

Shares of Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.72 and last traded at $23.75, with a volume of 15509 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.33.
PAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pampa Energia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pampa Energia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.75.
The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.29.
About Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM)
Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.
