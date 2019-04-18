Pampa Energia (PAM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $22.72

Shares of Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.72 and last traded at $23.75, with a volume of 15509 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.33.

PAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pampa Energia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pampa Energia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.75.

The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAM. TT International lifted its position in shares of Pampa Energia by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. TT International now owns 1,751,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,727,000 after acquiring an additional 656,336 shares in the last quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd increased its stake in Pampa Energia by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 1,288,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,993,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pampa Energia by 1,844.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,734,000 after buying an additional 694,533 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its stake in Pampa Energia by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 338,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,768,000 after buying an additional 98,500 shares during the period. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Pampa Energia by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 320,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after buying an additional 97,849 shares during the period. 35.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM)

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

