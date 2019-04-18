Owens & Minor (OMI) Trading Down 6.6%

Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) were down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.35 and last traded at $3.38. Approximately 2,004,554 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,761,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OMI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Thursday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.70.

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.66.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is currently 0.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 159,300.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens & Minor Company Profile (NYSE:OMI)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

