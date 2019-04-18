Owens-Illinois (OI) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on OI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens-Illinois from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Owens-Illinois from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Owens-Illinois from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens-Illinois from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Owens-Illinois from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.72 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Owens-Illinois currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.39.

Get Owens-Illinois alerts:

Owens-Illinois stock opened at $19.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. Owens-Illinois has a 1-year low of $15.67 and a 1-year high of $22.16.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Owens-Illinois had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Owens-Illinois will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Owens-Illinois news, SVP Moyano Giancarlo Currarino sold 57,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $1,132,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,249,837.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy M. Connors sold 44,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $874,178.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,452.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 252,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Owens-Illinois during the third quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Owens-Illinois during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,069,000. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 1,299,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,410,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 16,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

About Owens-Illinois

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Owens-Illinois Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens-Illinois and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.