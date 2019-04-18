Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK) and Vericel (VCEL) Head to Head Analysis

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) and Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.6% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.3% of Vericel shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Vericel shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Outlook Therapeutics and Vericel, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outlook Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Vericel 0 1 3 0 2.75

Vericel has a consensus price target of $20.31, suggesting a potential upside of 24.89%. Given Vericel’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vericel is more favorable than Outlook Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Outlook Therapeutics and Vericel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outlook Therapeutics -1,121.35% N/A -131.93% Vericel -8.96% -7.58% -5.59%

Risk and Volatility

Outlook Therapeutics has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vericel has a beta of 3.02, suggesting that its share price is 202% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Outlook Therapeutics and Vericel’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outlook Therapeutics $3.09 million 6.03 -$30.09 million N/A N/A Vericel $90.86 million 7.84 -$8.14 million ($0.14) -116.14

Vericel has higher revenue and earnings than Outlook Therapeutics.

Summary

Vericel beats Outlook Therapeutics on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc., a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibody for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate that is in first clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases. The company has collaboration and license agreements with MTTR, LLC; IPCA Laboratories Limited; Laboratorios Liomont, S.A. de C.V.; BioLexis Pte. Ltd.; and Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as Oncobiologics, Inc. and changed its name to Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. in December 2018. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, a patient-specific multicellular therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

