Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (OSMT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It offers tablets, dietary supplements and drugs for the treatment of women’s health. The company’s product pipeline consists of Methylphenidate HCl ER 72 mg Tablets, Osmolex ER(TM), Lorzone(R), ConZip(R), Divigel(R) and OB Complete(R). Its delivery system includes Osmodex(R) drug delivery system. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co set a $14.00 price objective on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of OSMT stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.05. The stock had a trading volume of 9,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,765. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $9.90. The company has a market capitalization of $203.50 million and a P/E ratio of -7.95.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Broadfin Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,096,000. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,625,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,961,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,147,000. Finally, JW Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,744,000. Institutional investors own 12.76% of the company’s stock.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

