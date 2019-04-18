Orion Group Holdings Inc (ORN) Position Lessened by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,184 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.07% of Orion Group worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORN. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Orion Group by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,838,444 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,496 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Orion Group by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,044,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 299,881 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Orion Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,296,844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,442,000 after purchasing an additional 278,938 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Orion Group by 291.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 286,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 213,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Orion Group by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 679,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 154,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORN opened at $2.71 on Thursday. Orion Group Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $75.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.09.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The construction company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.18). Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 18.13%. The company had revenue of $99.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.20 million. Analysts expect that Orion Group Holdings Inc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Orion Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Orion Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.69.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

