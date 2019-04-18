OrganiGram (OGRMF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Paradigm Capital

Paradigm Capital started coverage on shares of OrganiGram (OTCMKTS:OGRMF) in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Monday, February 25th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

OGRMF opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. OrganiGram has a 12 month low of $2.97 and a 12 month high of $7.53.

OrganiGram Company Profile

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

