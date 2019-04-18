OrganiGram (OGRMF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Paradigm Capital

Paradigm Capital started coverage on shares of OrganiGram (OTCMKTS:OGRMF) in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Monday, February 25th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

OGRMF opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. OrganiGram has a 12 month low of $2.97 and a 12 month high of $7.53.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.