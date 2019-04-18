O’Reilly Automotive’s (ORLY) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Co

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $445.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $415.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $422.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Oppenheimer cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.44.

Shares of ORLY stock traded down $6.11 on Thursday, reaching $398.16. 170,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,618. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $217.64 and a 12-month high of $414.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.66. The company has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.85.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 318.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 17.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay D. Burchfield sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.92, for a total transaction of $563,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.23, for a total value of $300,984.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,921.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,273 shares of company stock valued at $44,907,567 in the last three months. 2.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 116,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,072,000 after purchasing an additional 9,472 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 130,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

