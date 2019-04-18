Oracle Power (ORCP) Shares Down 11.6%

Oracle Power PLC (LON:ORCP)’s share price dropped 11.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.33 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00). Approximately 705,790 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the average daily volume of 318,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.37 ($0.00).

The stock has a market cap of $4.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27.

In other news, insider Mark Steed bought 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £11,000 ($14,373.45).

Oracle Power PLC engages in the exploration and development of coal in Pakistan. The company also builds a mine-mouth power station. It primarily holds interests in the Thar Coalfield Block VI license area that covers an area of approximately 9,100 square kilometers located in the Sindh Province, southern Pakistan.

