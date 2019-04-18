Oppenheimer Boosts Mastercard (MA) Price Target to $259.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $242.00 to $259.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q1 2019 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MA. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Mastercard from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Mastercard from $221.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on Mastercard from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Nomura increased their target price on Mastercard to $252.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $233.48.

Mastercard stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $240.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 786,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,444,986. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.14. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $170.65 and a 1-year high of $241.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.25% and a net margin of 39.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.34%.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 7,650 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.24, for a total transaction of $1,822,536.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,844,396.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,269 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.53, for a total value of $4,044,273.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,374 shares in the company, valued at $7,457,234.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,716 shares of company stock worth $22,428,540. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,141,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. increased its stake in Mastercard by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 8,274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

