onG.social (ONG) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $16,478.00

onG.social (CURRENCY:ONG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 18th. One onG.social token can currently be purchased for $0.0248 or 0.00000349 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Over the last week, onG.social has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar. onG.social has a market capitalization of $832,627.00 and approximately $16,478.00 worth of onG.social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

onG.social Token Profile

onG.social was first traded on June 17th, 2017. onG.social’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,594,319 tokens. The Reddit community for onG.social is /r/onG_social and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . onG.social’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global . onG.social’s official website is somee.social . The official message board for onG.social is medium.com/@onG.Social

onG.social Token Trading

onG.social can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as onG.social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade onG.social should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase onG.social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

