ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) Holdings Reduced by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 189,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $13,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,353,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,231,023,000 after buying an additional 2,533,165 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,871,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $802,336,000 after buying an additional 151,681 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,655,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,167,000 after buying an additional 31,370 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,334,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,526,000 after buying an additional 415,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,648,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,770,000 after buying an additional 161,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $69.54 on Thursday. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $50.26 and a one year high of $71.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 9.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded ONEOK from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on ONEOK from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued a $68.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.11.

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

