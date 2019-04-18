OFG Bancorp (OFG) Holdings Raised by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 227.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,283 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,182 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.46% of OFG Bancorp worth $3,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OFG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 5.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 618,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,985,000 after purchasing an additional 32,548 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,301,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,768,000 after acquiring an additional 127,739 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,713,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,975,000 after acquiring an additional 13,272 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $732,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

OFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. OFG Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of OFG opened at $19.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.49. OFG Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $106.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.30 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.42%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/ofg-bancorp-ofg-holdings-raised-by-millennium-management-llc.html.

OFG Bancorp Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; and financial planning, investment brokerage, corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Recommended Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.