Odyssey (OCN) Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 18th. During the last week, Odyssey has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. Odyssey has a total market capitalization of $25.81 million and $4.25 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Odyssey token can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, CoinTiger, LBank and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Odyssey alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006410 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00399027 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019219 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002230 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.98 or 0.01107531 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00213637 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006810 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00001625 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Odyssey Token Profile

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,550,311,745 tokens. The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Odyssey is www.ocnex.net

Odyssey Token Trading

Odyssey can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, IDEX, Kucoin, FCoin, CoinTiger, Upbit, Gate.io, HitBTC, LBank, Bit-Z and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Odyssey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Odyssey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.