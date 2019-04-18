Octagonal plc (LON:OCT)’s share price rose 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.75 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.75 ($0.02). Approximately 170,714 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 141,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.63 ($0.02).

The company has a market cap of $9.67 million and a PE ratio of 8.50.

WARNING: “Octagonal (OCT) Stock Price Up 7.7%” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/octagonal-oct-stock-price-up-7-7.html.

About Octagonal (LON:OCT)

Octagonal Plc, through its subsidiary, Global Investment Strategy UK Ltd, provides settlement, safe custody, and other ancillary services to investors, hedge funds, institutions, family offices, and high net worth individuals primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers wealth management, foreign exchange, stockbroking, corporate finance, and payment service solutions.

Further Reading: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Octagonal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Octagonal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.