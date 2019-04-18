Oakbrook Investments LLC Trims Position in Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Oakbrook Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPG traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $178.27. 12,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,391,207. Simon Property Group Inc has a one year low of $145.78 and a one year high of $191.49. The stock has a market cap of $54.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.01). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.11% and a return on equity of 63.21%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

SPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Friday, February 1st. Mizuho downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.33.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

