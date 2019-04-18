Oakbrook Investments LLC Raises Position in Cigna Corp (CI)

Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 59.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,258 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,537 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CI. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $304.00 to $299.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.47.

In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 9,148 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total transaction of $1,655,879.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 272 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $45,812.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,420 shares of company stock worth $1,886,122 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $145.74. 60,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,912,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $55.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna Corp has a 1 year low of $141.95 and a 1 year high of $226.60.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The health services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $13.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 5.42%. Cigna’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 0.28%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

