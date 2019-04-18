Oakbrook Investments LLC Grows Stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR)

Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 283,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the quarter. Varian Medical Systems accounts for about 2.4% of Oakbrook Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $40,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. BTIM Corp. raised its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 210,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Varian Medical Systems to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Varian Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.56.

Shares of NYSE VAR traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $129.79. 14,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,382. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $142.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.86.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01). Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, EVP Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 19,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.48, for a total value of $2,554,798.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,540,443.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Andrew Eckert sold 5,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $735,477.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,250.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,387 shares of company stock valued at $14,602,567. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

