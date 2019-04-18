Nwam LLC Has $6.12 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Nwam LLC trimmed its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 127,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up about 1.3% of Nwam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Nwam LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Barclays raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.08.

USB opened at $50.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $43.14 and a 12-month high of $55.56.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 27.53%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.10%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Leslie V. Godridge sold 14,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $758,955.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,455.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

