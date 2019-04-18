Nwam LLC Has $528,000 Stake in GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst (GGN)

Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Doliver Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst by 3,843.6% during the 4th quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors LP now owns 425,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 415,075 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst during the 4th quarter worth $1,275,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst during the 4th quarter worth $1,198,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 236,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 22,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 171,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 24,713 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst stock opened at $4.31 on Thursday. GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $5.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

About GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

