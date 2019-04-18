Nwam LLC Decreases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

Nwam LLC reduced its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 6,709.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,191,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 23,836,621 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $864,454,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 522.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,145,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,900 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $115,323,000. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,434,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $322,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,000 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In related news, insider Niels Anderskouv sold 64,159 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total value of $6,881,052.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 90,842 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $9,187,759.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,061 shares of company stock valued at $26,536,471 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $115.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $108.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.17. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $87.70 and a fifty-two week high of $118.48.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 53.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

TXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price (down from $139.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down from $103.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.76.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Nwam LLC Decreases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/nwam-llc-decreases-stake-in-texas-instruments-incorporated-txn.html.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Read More: What is an SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.