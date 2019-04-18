Nwam LLC Acquires 192 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (CRM)

Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,824 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,205,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,304,923,000 after purchasing an additional 75,769 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,413 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 70,634 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,894 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 381.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,956 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 25,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 289,217 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $45,994,000 after purchasing an additional 98,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $155.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.73 billion, a PE ratio of 107.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.39. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $113.60 and a one year high of $166.99.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 8.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Amy E. Weaver sold 456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $68,012.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.48, for a total value of $802,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 437,638 shares of company stock valued at $69,176,551. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.82.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

